Turkish security forces have neutralised 38 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq and northern Syria over the past week, the country's National Defence Ministry reported.

"Thus, the total number of terrorists neutralised in northern Iraq and Syria since January 1 has reached 1,763, with 868 in Iraq and 895 in northern Syria," ministry spokesperson Rear Admiral Zeki Akturk said at a weekly news conference in the capital Ankara on Thursday.

Akturk added that 337 people, including eight members of terrorist groups, were nabbed while attempting to illegally cross the border over the past week, while 1,381 others were prevented from crossing.

"The number of people apprehended while attempting to cross our borders illegally since January 1, 2024, has risen to 8,673, and the number of people prevented from crossing the border has reached 70,712," he said.

Related Türkiye captures key PKK/KCK terrorist from Finland network in Istanbul

MoU with Iraq