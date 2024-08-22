Pro-Palestine delegates at this week’s Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, set to give Kamala Harris an official start to her presidential bid, were denied the opportunity to speak about the impact of Israel’s war on Gaza, even as pro-Israel speakers were featured.

Convention organisers denied a request to include a speaker addressing the impact of Israel's war on Gaza, according to The Washington Post, citing a person familiar with the decision who spoke on condition of anonymity because the information was not yet public.

The request came from "uncommitted" delegates who have withheld support for Vice President Kamala Harris in protest of the Biden administration’s strong backing of Israel during the conflict. The delegates had hoped to include a speaker who would discuss the devastation in Gaza, but their request was denied without explanation.

"That’s unacceptable to us. This is not over," said Abbas Alawieh, co-founder of the Uncommitted National Movement.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, an outspoken member of Congress for New York, also criticized the decision, urging the convention to reverse course. "Just as we must honour the humanity of hostages, so too must we centre the humanity of the 40,000 Palestinians killed under Israeli bombardment," she wrote on X.

"To deny that story is to participate in the dehumanisation of Palestinians. The DNC must change course and affirm our shared humanity."

In contrast, Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg, whose son Hersh Goldberg-Polin was at a music festival when the Palestinian resistance group Hamas attacked last October 7, took the stage at the convention in Chicago on Wednesday.

The couple was greeted with an extended ovation and chants of “bring him home” by thousands of Democratic delegates.

"This is a political convention, but needing our only son and all of the cherished hostages home is not a political issue. It is a humanitarian issue," said Polin.

Underlining support from President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Polin said they are "both working tirelessly for a hostage and ceasefire deal."

Uncommitted group sit-in