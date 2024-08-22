TÜRKİYE
Türkiye rejects accusations regarding misallocation of EU funds
All supported activities affiliated with the Turkish National Agency are implemented in line with rules under European Commission supervision, says foreign ministry.
Turkish National Agency provides opportunities for Turkish citizens to pursue education and internship programs abroad, also supporting projects with grants. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
August 22, 2024

Türkiye has rebuffed allegations made in some media outlets that the Turkish National Agency is misallocating funds provided by the European Union.

All applications submitted to the Turkish National Agency are evaluated by independent experts from outside the agency, and projects eligible for grants are selected accordingly, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

It further stressed that all supported activities are implemented in line with the rules published by the European Commission and under its supervision.

Since 2004, the Turkish National Agency has been providing opportunities for Turkish citizens to pursue educational, internship, and volunteer programs abroad, facilitating both individual and professional development

The agency has supported over 39,000 projects with grants since its inception, benefiting more than 630,000 members of the public by enabling them to gain experience and skills abroad.

According to the foreign ministry, grants provided through the agency are intended to support projects developed in collaboration with international partners from public institutions, the private sector, and civil society groups.

Some 46 percent of the funds allocated under the Erasmus Program have been utilised by universities, 23 percent by vocational schools, 15 percent by schools, 11 percent by youth organisations, and five percent by institutions involved in adult education.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
