Germany, a Western state still trying to come to terms with its genocidal Nazi past continues to close its eyes to another possible genocide by putting activists protesting for Palestine on trial.

This week, Berlin has put yet another Palestinian activist on trial for chanting "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" during a protest, referring to the Mediterranean Sea in the west and the Jordan River in the east.

The defendant, whom her legal defence team refer to as "Daria," will face trial at a district court on the alleged basis that she was involved in the "circulation of symbols of unconstitutional and terrorist organisations," apparently referring to Hamas.

Earlier this month, a German court convicted Ava Moayeri for the same alleged offence.

Notably, the pro-Palestinian slogan was not coined by Hamas, which many Palestinians and a lot of governments see as a resistance group fighting Israel's continuing occupation.

Instead, the slogan first emerged in the 1960s among Fatah followers, who formed the backbone of the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO).

Verdict fallout

Fatah, which was founded by Yasser Arafat and his friends in 1959, is not regarded as a terrorist organisation by any government today. Its top figures including Mahmoud Abbas also currently lead the internationally-recognised Palestinian Authority (PA).

But all these facts appear not to matter to the German court that convicted Moayeri, a 22-year-old activist. She was ordered to pay a €600 ($668) fine because she "denied the right of the state of Israel to exist."

When issuing his verdict, Judge Birgit Balzer did not acknowledge Israel's illegal occupation and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, nor its denial of a Palestinian state.

Addressing the court, Moayeri said she chanted the slogan to demand "peace and justice" for Palestinians, but the judge countered that Germans need to make Jews feel "safe and comfortable."

However, his verdict has only served to make Palestinians and those who empathise with their plight feel unsafe and uncomfortable in Germany. Moayeri's lawyer, Alexander Gorski, described Balzer's ruling as a win for "state repression" of freedom of speech, pledging to appeal it in a higher court.

No benefit of the doubt

Nadija Samour, a lawyer from the European Legal Support Centre who is representing Daria in this week's trial, also said she found the German court's motivation to be "highly political" and based on "shaky legal" ground.

Elsewhere in Germany, a Bavarian court ruled in favour of two defendants in June, finding that the slogan could not be banned categorically because it's ambiguous in its conceptual nature, and deserves to have the "benefit of the doubt."