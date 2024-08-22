A Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap deal "now is in sight", the US envoy to the United Nations told the Security Council, urging members to press Palestinian resistance group Hamas to accept a bridging proposal agreed to by Israel.

Months of on-off talks have discussed reaching an agreement.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said a bridging proposal put forward last week by the US, Qatar and Egypt was consistent with a plan outlined by President Joe Biden in May and endorsed by the Security Council in June.

"Israel has accepted the bridging proposal. Now Hamas must do the same," she told the council. "As members of this council, we must speak with one voice, and we must use our leverage to press Hamas to accept the bridging proposal."

However, few details have been released about the so-called bridge proposal put forth by the three mediators.

Hamas has previously announced that it accepted the US ceasefire proposal but called the latest proposal a reversal of their agreement, terming it a “green light” for Israel to continue its war on Gaza. They said that the US is yielding to new conditions from Israel.

Hamas spokesperson Osama Hamdan said the Palestinian resistance group will adhere to the ceasefire plan that was previously proposed by US President Joe Biden. Hamdan accused Washington of buying time for Netanyahu to "continue its genocide" in Gaza.

"The Israelis have retreated from issues included in Biden’s proposal. Netanyahu’s talk about agreeing to an updated proposal indicates that the US administration has failed to convince him to accept the previous agreement," Hamdan told Al Jazeera.