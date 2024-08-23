Friday, August 23, 2024

1636 GMT –– US President Joe Biden has asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to move Israeli troops back from Gaza's border with Egypt as part of an initial phase of a ceasefire deal so that talks could continue, Axios reported.

Netanyahu partially accepted Biden's request made in their call on Wednesday and agreed to give up an Israeli troop position along one part of the Egypt-Gaza border, three Israeli officials told Axios.

1858 GMT –– Illegal Israeli settlers abduct two Palestinians in occupied West Bank

Illegal Israeli settlers kidnapped two Palestinian youths in the city of Jericho, eastern occupied West Bank, Wafa news agency reported.

Armed settlers attacked Adi Husni Al-Najjar and Ramadan Jamil Nassar, both former prisoners, near the town of Al-Auja. The settlers shot at their vehicle's tires before abducting them.

Amjad Al-Najjar, a spokesperson for the Palestinian Prisoners' Society, told Anadolu that the two youths are from the al Fawar camp, southern West Bank. He added that their families are reaching out to authorities, including the Palestinian-Israeli liaison, to obtain any information about their whereabouts and well-being.

1850 GMT –– ICC prosecutor urges judges to urgently rule on warrants for Israeli officials

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has stressed the court had jurisdiction to investigate Israeli nationals and asked judges to urgently decide on arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his defence minister Yoav Gallant.

In court filings made public, prosecutor Karim Khan urged judges weighing the arrest warrants sought against Israeli officials to not delay. "Any unjustified delay in these proceedings detrimentally affects the rights of victims," he said.

Khan stressed that the court had jurisdiction over Israeli nationals who commit atrocity crimes in the Palestinian territories and asked the judges to dismiss legal challenges filed by several dozen governments and other parties.

"It is settled law that the court has jurisdiction in this situation," the filing said, dismissing legal arguments based on provisions in the Oslo Accords and assertions by Israel that it is carrying out its own investigations into alleged war crimes.

1840 GMT –– Seven civilians wounded in Israeli strikes: Syria

Seven civilians were wounded in Israeli strikes on Syria's central region, the Syrian defence ministry said.

Reported Israeli strikes on Syria have intensified sharply since the start of the war in Gaza last October.

In a statement, the Syrian ministry said its air defences had shot down some of the Israeli rockets. "The aggression resulted in seven civilians being injured and caused material damage," the statement read.

1652 GMT –– Israeli army reports two rockets fired from Gaza towards southern Israel

The Israeli army has said two rockets were fired from Gaza towards the southern city of Sderot.

The statement noted that a rocket was intercepted by the army's air defences, while the other landed in an open area, causing no damage or casualties.

Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth said sirens wailed in Sderot and other surrounding areas for the first time in three weeks over the rockets firing.

1650 GMT –– One more Israeli soldier killed, 4 injured in central Gaza fighting

The Israeli army has said that another soldier was killed and four others seriously injured in fighting in central Gaza.

In a statement, the military identified the killed soldier as Sgt. First Class Evyatar Atuar, 24, of the army's 6,310th Battalion.

The soldier's death brings the number of Israeli soldiers killed since the start of the Israeli ground offensive in Gaza on Oct. 27, 2023 to 333, while total army deaths since the launch of the Israeli onslaught against Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023 jumps to 696.

1614 GMT –– Palestine calls for international pressure on Israel to facilitate Abbas' visit to Gaza

Palestine on Friday called for international pressure on Israel to help ensure President Mahmoud Abbas's planned visit to Gaza.

Varsen Aghabekian Shahin, Palestinian Authority's minister of state for foreign affairs, told Anadolu that Palestine "is moving forward with plans for President Abbas's visit to Gaza."

She urged for international pressure on Israel to make the visit possible, saying: "All countries aware of the visit should participate in its arrangements and exert pressure on the occupying state (Israel). We hope the visit will happen."

1515 GMT –– Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon kill eight, including child

Lebanon's Health Ministry has said that Israeli strikes killed eight people including a child in different parts of the south.

The ministry said an "Israeli enemy drone strike" killed two people including a "seven-year-old" in Aita al-Jabal, and that three other Israeli strikes killed six people in three other locations in the south.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said a "hostile drone" targeted a house in Aita al-Jabal with "two guided missiles". The ministry said Israeli strikes included a raid "on the village of Tayr Harfa that killed three people", with Hezbollah later mourning three members killed by Israeli fire, including a man from that same village.

1459 GMT –– At least 15 Palestinians killed in series of Israeli attacks across Gaza

At least 15 Palestinians have been killed and others injured in a series of Israeli raids across Gaza, sources and witnesses said.

A medical source told Anadolu that 10 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes in several areas of the city of Khan Younis, southern Gaza, including a strike on a gathering of people.

In Rafah, also in southern Gaza, Israeli forces destroyed residential buildings and a cemetery, according to witnesses. In central Gaza, four Palestinians were killed in an airstrike on a home belonging to the Siyyam family in Nuseirat refugee camp, a medical source said.

A Palestinian was killed and another injured by an Israeli drone which struck them while they were collecting pieces of wood in the Bureij refugee camp, according to a statement by the civil defence unit.

1444 GMT –– 'Progress made' in Cairo talks on Gaza truce: White House

Talks in Cairo on reaching Gaza truce have made progress, the White House has said, also confirming that CIA chief William Burns was taking part.

"There has been progress made. We need now for both sides to come together and work towards implementation," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said, describing talks Thursday as preliminary in nature ahead of more in-depth discussions.

1400 GMT –– US, Israeli defence chiefs discuss Israeli-Lebanese border situation

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant discussed continued exchanges of fire on the Israeli-Lebanese border.

Austin said that he called Gallant the day prior to exchange views on "the risk of escalation from Iran, Lebanese Hezbollah, and Iran-backed terrorist groups across the Middle East."

"I confirmed the United States commitment to Israel’s security and shared that the United States is well postured across the region to defend Israel and protect US personnel and facilities," he said on X.

Austin said they also discussed progress towards securing a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip and the release of all hostages.

1340 GMT –– Former Israeli hostage denies reports of torture

A former Israeli captive in Gaza denied reports suggesting that she had been beaten and had her hair cut while in detention.

In an Instagram post, Noa Argamani said: "I can't ignore what has been going on in the media here in the last 24 hours, things are out of context."

"They (Palestinians) didn't beat me and didn't cut my hair. I was in a building (in Gaza) that was blown up by the (Israeli) Air Force," she stressed.

1159 GMT –– Hamas slams Israeli 'refusal' of Gaza deal over border troops

A Hamas official has accused Israel's prime minister of refusing to agree to a final truce accord for Gaza, where the presence of Israeli troops on the Egyptian border remained a major sticking point.

An Israeli team was in Cairo "negotiating to advance a hostage (release) agreement", Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's spokesperson Omer Dostri told AFP.

But Hamas representatives were not taking part and an official from the resistance movement, Osama Badran, told AFP that Netanyahu's insistence that troops remain on the Philadelphi border strip reflects "his refusal to reach a final agreement".

Egypt with fellow mediators Qatar and the United States have for months tried to reach a deal to end more than 10 months of Israeli war on Palestinians in Gaza.

1145 GMT –– Three more Hezbollah members killed fighting Israeli army

Three of Hezbollah's fighters were killed in clashes with the Israeli army, the Lebanon-based group said in a statement.

The group identified the fighters as Qassem Saleh Harqous, 20, Hassan Wissam Harqous, 19, and Aqeel Qassem Gharib, 34, who were killed "on the road to Jerusalem," referring to the group members fighting Israel in support of Palestinians facing the onslaught on Gaza.

The new fatalities brought the total number of Hezbollah fighters killed in combat with Israeli forces since last October to 424, according to an Anadolu tally.

1139 GMT –– Baby in Gaza paralysed by polio amid Israel's limit on supplies

A 10-month-old baby in Gaza has been paralysed due to polio, a first case in more than 25 years, the UN has confirmed.

Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), has warned that polio would not “make the distinction between Palestinian and Israeli children”, highlighting fears of regional spread.

The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed the case late on Thursday as UN agencies active in Gaza rush to organise a polio vaccination campaign which is constantly disrupted by Israel's restrictions on medical supplies and aid.