As the final day of the Democratic National Convention dawns, the grand finale is set to feature Kamala Harris accepting her nomination.

Yet, beneath the celebratory veneer lies a dissonant note — one that highlights the ongoing tensions and dissatisfaction regarding the Democratic party's treatment of Palestinian voices.

The spotlight is on Harris who is ready to rally the Democratic base for the upcoming election. But as she prepares to deliver her address, outside the United Center, a dramatic and deeply symbolic protest is unfolding.

A group of 'uncommitted' delegates, irked by the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) refusal to include Palestinian voices in the convention’s lineup, have staged a sit-in. Their overnight vigil on the sidewalk represents more than just a protest; it is a stark statement of their discontent and a call for inclusivity.

"When we ran out of options, we just sat down," Abbas Alawieh, an “Uncommitted” delegate told reporters, embodying the discontent of those who feel sidelined by the party’s decision. The delegates vow to remain in place until either their demands are met or the convention concludes tonight.

The refusal to feature a Palestinian American speaker — despite the inclusion of voices such as the families of Israeli hostages — has ignited fierce criticism and exposed a significant rift within the party.

Critics argue that the party’s decision to highlight the Israeli perspective while marginalising the Palestinian narrative reveals a troubling bias.

The United Autoworkers Union, a powerful ally of the Democratic Party, has been vocal in its discontent, calling on the DNC to rectify the oversight and include a Palestinian American speaker in the convention’s final hours.

This call for action underscores the broader dissatisfaction and perceived double standard that has surfaced amid the convention's celebrations.

Outside the convention hall, the scene is far from festive. Thousands of activists have taken to the streets of Chicago, demanding an end to the Israeli violence in Gaza and calling for a ceasefire.

The mood turned tense as clashes erupted with police outside the Israeli Consulate, leading to 56 arrests and further amplifying the sense of unrest.

This unrest mirrors the broader discontent with the DNC's handling of Palestinian issues and highlights the complex and often contentious nature of international politics that the convention has inadvertently spotlighted.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, a prominent figure in the Democratic Party and a vocal advocate for human rights, has weighed in on the debate.