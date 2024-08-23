Kamala Harris has accepted the Democratic presidential nomination in Chicago before a rapturous crowd, pledging a "new way forward" if she beats Republican Donald Trump in November's election.

The 59-year-old sought to deliver a message of unity and opportunity to Americans on Thursday.

She lashed out at Trump, accusing him of trying to "take our country" backwards and of cosying up to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"On behalf of everyone whose story could only be written in the greatest nation on earth, I accept your nomination to be president of the United States of America," the vice president said.

"I will be a president who unites us around our highest aspirations," she vowed.

'President for all Americans'