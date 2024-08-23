WORLD
3 MIN READ
Kamala Harris accepts  Democratic nomination, promises 'new way forward'
The convention became a huge gathering to mark Harris's rise as the Democratic standard bearer following President Joe Biden's decision to end his reelection bid.
Kamala Harris accepts  Democratic nomination, promises 'new way forward'
Harris also laid out her stall on key foreign policy issues. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 23, 2024

Kamala Harris has accepted the Democratic presidential nomination in Chicago before a rapturous crowd, pledging a "new way forward" if she beats Republican Donald Trump in November's election.

The 59-year-old sought to deliver a message of unity and opportunity to Americans on Thursday.

She lashed out at Trump, accusing him of trying to "take our country" backwards and of cosying up to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"On behalf of everyone whose story could only be written in the greatest nation on earth, I accept your nomination to be president of the United States of America," the vice president said.

"I will be a president who unites us around our highest aspirations," she vowed.

RelatedTrump vs. Harris: Different styles, same US foreign policy playbook?

'President for all Americans'

RECOMMENDED

Harris pledged to be a "president for all Americans" in a bid to reach out to undecided voters.

With the November election, Americans have a "fleeting opportunity to move past the bitterness, cynicism and divisive battles of the past, a chance to chart a new way forward," she promised.

"We know what a second Trump term would look like," she said, referring to a right-wing think tank's blueprint for a future Republican government. "It's all laid out in 'Project 2025,' written by his closest advisors, and its total is to pull our country back to the past."

Harris also laid out her stall on key foreign policy issues.

She called the scale of suffering of people in Gaza "heartbreaking" and vowed to get a ceasefire deal and "self-determination" for the Palestinian people.

Harris promised to "stand strong" with Ukraine as it fights Russia' and support NATO allies again all in contrast to Trump's stance on both issues.

RelatedDNC features ex-Republicans and hostage families, mutes Palestinian voices
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent