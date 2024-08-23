WORLD
2 MIN READ
Harris vows to 'protect Israel' but pledges to get Gaza truce deal 'done'
At the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Palestinian supporters were denied the opportunity to speak about the impact of Israel’s war on Gaza, even as pro-Israel speakers were featured.
Harris vows to 'protect Israel' but pledges to get Gaza truce deal 'done'
Harris delivered a pledge to secure Israel, bring the hostages home from Gaza and end the war in the besieged Palestinian enclave. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
August 23, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris formally accepted the Democratic nomination for president with a rousing call to end the Israeli war in Gaza.

The speech laid out some broad policy principles, foreign and domestic, but left unsaid specific details which in weeks to come she could be pressured to provide.

After days of protests from Palestinian supporters who were disappointed at not getting a speaking spot at the convention, Harris delivered a pledge to secure Israel, bring the hostages home from Gaza and end the war in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

"Now is the time to get a hostage deal and a ceasefire deal done," she said to cheers.

RECOMMENDED

"And let me be clear, I will always stand up for Israel's right to defend itself and I will always ensure Israel can defend itself."

"What has happened in Gaza over the past 10 months is devastating. So many innocent lives lost, desperate hungry people fleeing for safety over and over again. The scale of suffering is heartbreaking," she said.

"President Biden and I are working to end this war such that Israel is secure, the hostages are released, the suffering in Gaza ends and the Palestinian people can realise their right to dignity, security, freedom and self-determination."

RelatedKamala Harris accepts  Democratic nomination, promises 'new way forward'
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens