Pakistan and Afghanistan will launch simultaneous polio vaccination campaigns next month in renewed efforts to eradicate the infectious disease.

Since January, Pakistan has recorded 16 cases of poliovirus, including 12 in the province of Balochistan, which shares a border with Afghanistan.

Three of the infected children have died.

Speaking at a press conference, as reported by Dawn, Balochistan Emergency Operation Centre Coordinator Inamul Haq Qureshi said that the rising number of cases can be attributed to three factors: “population movement leading to the spread of the virus, refusal by some parents to vaccinate their children, and nutritional deficiencies and weakened immunity in children.”

On that same day, Dawn reported that a two-year-old child in Pakistan’s Sindh province was paralysed after contracting type-1 wild poliovirus.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two countries where the type-1 wild poliovirus is endemic, after Nigeria was declared polio-free in August 2020, having recorded no new cases of the strain since 2016.

Public health officials declared it a success and a sign that the world was moving towards eliminating the virus, like with smallpox in 1977.

Between 2017 and mid-2018, Pakistan had reported the lowest number of cases of wild polio virus in its population, and “the Polio Eradication Initiative saw multiple months without a single case – a sign that the end was in sight,” according to a government report in 2020.