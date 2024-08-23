An Israeli drone struck a vehicle near the southern Lebanese city of Sidon, marking the first attack on a senior Fatah member since October 7.

The target was Khalil al Maqdah – a commander in Fatah’s armed wing, the Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigades — based in Ain al Hilweh, Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp that is home to over 60,000 people.

Maqdah was the brother of Munir al Maqdah, the chief commander of the Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigades in Lebanon, who confirmed his sibling’s death on Wednesday.

Israeli authorities accused the Maqdah brothers of smuggling weapons into the occupied West Bank through Jordan to justify the killing. However, Khalil al Maqdah's death reflects a broader pattern of targeted assassinations by Israel of Palestinian officials from various factions.

Experts believe that this attack, among other things, gives a clear message: Israel feels justified in targeting any Palestinian leader anywhere in the world without the need for differentiation between their affiliations.

Israel’s divide and murder policy

Fatah, one of the two main Palestinian factions, has been primarily recognised for its political presence, especially under the leadership of President Mahmoud Abbas, rather than its military activities.

However, its military wing is considered a key faction that Tel Aviv aims to keep separate from Hezbollah, given the heightened clashes between Israel and the Lebanese group since October 7, says Palestinian political analyst Nour Odeh.

By targeting senior figures in these Palestinian factions, Israel aims to minimise potential escalation on the Lebanese front and avoid dealing with multiple actors in Lebanon, she tells TRT World.

Israel is also acutely aware of the disagreements within Fatah, particularly between its armed wing and political leadership, and it leverages these rifts to its advantage, according to Ahmet Yusuf Ozdemir, a lecturer in political science and international relations at Ibn Haldun University.

"By killing Khalil al Maqdah, I believe Israel's policy is to stir internal debate within Fatah and the Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, further marginalising the armed wing and highlighting their disconnection from Fatah,” Ozdemir tells TRT World.

He also notes another situation unfolding in the occupıed West Bank, which is the increasing popularity of Hamas. “Israelis are concerned that this could escalate into another Intifada.

As the main aim of the Israeli state is to maintain its occupation of Palestinian lands, fueling the rivalry between Hamas and Fatah and keeping their supporters divided between Gaza and the occupied West Bank is of utmost importance.

Unification talks between the two rival Palestinian groups have been ongoing since April, with the most recent meeting in China in July resulting in an agreement for national unification.

This development may have prompted Israel to intensify its efforts to divide the factions, resulting in the attack on Maqdah.