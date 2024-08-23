The nine Congress members who were widely heralded as a vanguard of progressive politics within the US House of Representatives, earning a nickname the Squad, are no longer on the same page.

Over the question of Israel’s war on Gaza and Palestine’s freedom, the so-called Squad seems to be falling apart.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), the left-leaning Democrat from New York, co-founded the Squad with three other Congresswomen of colour after the 2018 midterm elections mainly to counter then President Donald Trump’s regressive policies on the economy, immigration, minorities and women’s reproductive rights.

Like Ocasio-Cortez, other co-founders—Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts—won their respective House seats on the Democratic Party tickets. Yet they carved out a left-leaning niche for themselves by championing the causes that are usually considered far-left by mainstream Democratic politicians.

In the process, they managed to nudge the whole Democratic Party left of the centre—a shift that proved critical in Joe Biden’s victory against Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Meanwhile, the Squad more than doubled its strength in Congress during the following years by onboarding firebrands like Cori Bush of Missouri and Jamaal Bowman of New York.

However, the future of the Squad appears to be in jeopardy now.

At the heart of the anticipated unravelling of the coalition is the Gaza war in which Israel has killed more than 40,000 people, mostly women and children, since last October.

The nine members of the Squad have been by far the loudest voices in Congress who’ve called for a ceasefire in Gaza. As a result, the group appears to be under a two-pronged attack from their rightwing detractors from within the Democratic Party and outside.

On the one hand, the rabble-rousing Ocasio-Cortez is getting too close to the party’s centrist establishment, which is undermining the very firebrand politics that propelled her to the national political stage six years ago.

On the other hand, two of the nine members of the Squad have just lost their primary contests, which means they won’t be able to run for Congress in November from the Democratic Party’s platform.

Implosion of the Squad

For the first time in its six years of existence, cracks appeared within the Squad after cofounder Ocasio-Cortez addressed the Democratic National Convention earlier this week.

In a forceful endorsement of Kamala Harris for president, Ocasio-Cortez claimed that the vice president is “working tirelessly to secure a ceasefire in Gaza”.

Her claim flies in the face of facts. Irrespective of public statements to the contrary, the Biden-Harris administration has not only been vetoing UN resolutions for a ceasefire but also providing Israel with arms and ammunition to reduce Gaza to rubble.

Soon afterwards, fellow Squad member Ilhan Omar of Minnesota ripped into Ocasio-Cortez.