As Gaza ceasefire talks continue to stall thanks to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's hardliner stance and deliberate obstruction, some Israeli and Western analysts warn that things could easily take a grim turn for Tel Aviv.

Despite the Israeli army relentlessly pounding Gaza for the past 10 months, killing more than 40,000 people, there are no signs that Hamas under new political leader Yahya Sinwar plans to surrender. The Palestinian resistance group continues to hold hostages and launch hit-and-run attacks on the occupying forces.

"The country really is galloping towards the edge of an abyss. If the war of attrition against Hamas and Hezbollah continues, Israel will collapse within no more than a year," wrote Yitzhak Brik, a former top Israeli general, who served in different capacities in the army for decades, in a Haaretz article.

"Israel is sinking deeper into the Gazan mud, losing more and more soldiers as they get killed or wounded, without any chance of achieving the war's main goal: bringing down Hamas," added the Israeli veteran, who provided one of the fiercest criticisms of Netanyahu's ongoing war on Gaza.

'The three pyromaniacs'

According to the general, attacks are mounting against Israelis in the occupied West Bank, the army is losing motivation and the economy is tanking. Internationally, pressure is also growing on Israel in the form of economic boycotts and a push for arms embargoes.

Brik said that Netanyahu, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi are all responsible for the country's failed efforts in Gaza.

He called them "the three pyromaniacs" for their razing of Gaza and reckless escalations with Hezbollah and Iran, which could widen the conflict into a regional war.

Brik also faulted the Israeli leadership for "the use of assassinations," warning that killing key Palestinian leaders such as Ismail Haniyeh earlier this month is a risky strategy and could "ignite the entire Middle East."

According to the general, the trio has no real idea that they are playing with fire and it is "irresponsible" to conduct assassinations in foreign countries ranging from Lebanon to Iran.

The Israeli veteran also lamented that while Jews were able to form "a glorious country" after their 2,000 years of exile, now it's "disintegrating" thanks to the fault of the three pyromaniacs and their "sheep" followers, who "blindly" support them. Additionally, he called Netanyahu a "dictator."

'Die with the Philistines'