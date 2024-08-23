A former Israeli captive in Gaza denied reports suggesting that she had been beaten and had her hair cut while in detention.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Noa Argamani said: "I can't ignore what has been going on in the media here in the last 24 hours, things are out of context.”

"They (Palestinians) didn't beat me and didn't cut my hair. I was in a building (in Gaza) that was blown up by the (Israeli) Air Force," she stressed.

She said her actual words were as follows: "This weekend, after the shooting, as I said, I had cuts all over my head, and hit my whole body."

"I emphasise that they (Palestinians) didn’t hit me, but I was hurt all over my body from the collapse of the structure on me," she added.

She added, referring to the start of hostilities last year: "As a victim of the 7th of October, I will not allow myself to be a victim again by the media."

'It's a miracle'

Her comments were referring to a statement she made to Japanese diplomats in Tokyo on Thursday.