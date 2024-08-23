Foreign tourist arrivals in Türkiye have increased by 2.6 percent year-on-year to 7.3 million in July, according to official data from the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

Data released on Friday revealed that between January and July, the total number of foreign visitors increased by 8.27 percent compared to the previous year, reaching 28.98 million.

Including the 4.49 million Turkish citizens returning from abroad, the total figure reached 33.47 million, according to the ministry.

The renowned resort city of Antalya on the Turkish Riviera attracted the largest number of foreign visitors, with 2.6 million.

Istanbul, Türkiye's largest city by population, ranked second receiving 1.9 million visitors last month.