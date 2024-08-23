TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye sees record high of 7.3 million tourists in July
Tourist arrivals reach all-time high for a single month as Türkiye expects to break last year's total record of 49.2 million.
Türkiye sees record high of 7.3 million tourists in July
From January to July, foreign arrivals in Türkiye grew by 8.3 percent annually to nearly 29 million. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Zulal SemaZulal Sema
August 23, 2024

Foreign tourist arrivals in Türkiye have increased by 2.6 percent year-on-year to 7.3 million in July, according to official data from the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

Data released on Friday revealed that between January and July, the total number of foreign visitors increased by 8.27 percent compared to the previous year, reaching 28.98 million.

Including the 4.49 million Turkish citizens returning from abroad, the total figure reached 33.47 million, according to the ministry.

The renowned resort city of Antalya on the Turkish Riviera attracted the largest number of foreign visitors, with 2.6 million.

Istanbul, Türkiye's largest city by population, ranked second receiving 1.9 million visitors last month.

RECOMMENDED

The northwestern province of Edirne, which borders Bulgaria and Greece, followed with 803,351 foreign tourists in July.

Germans made up the largest group of foreign visitors to Türkiye, with over 1 million visitors, representing a 10 percent increase compared to the previous year.

Russians ranked second in terms of nationalities, with 922,294 visitors in July, marking a 4.2 percent annual increase.

They were followed by Britons with 660,906 visitors and Poles with 319,552 visitors.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent