Türkiye and Russia resumed their joint ground patrols, suspended last October due to the deteriorating security situation in the region, the Turkish National Defence Ministry has announced.

The joint patrol activity recommenced on Thursday, involving four vehicles — two Pars and two Kirpi-2 — and 24 personnel in the eastern part of the Operation Peace Spring zone, the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The joint patrols are conducted in the Peace Spring Operation area's west and east as per the Sochi agreement signed between Ankara and Moscow on 22 October 2019.

The first such patrol took place on 1 November 2019. By the time operations were paused on 5 October 2023, 344 joint ground patrols had been conducted.