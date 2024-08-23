On August 9, India woke up to the news of the horrific rape and murder of a young resident doctor at her place of work, RG Kar hospital in Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal state.

It happened during the night stretch of her 36-hour shift. Her screams went unheard in an otherwise busy and bustling hospital. As her body was discovered the next morning, battered and mangled, there were rumours of a gang-rape, as well as allegations of a botched police investigation and the arrest of a possible scapegoat.

This was followed by an attempt to vandalise the hospital premises by goons, perhaps to destroy evidence. In no time, distasteful images of the victim's semi-naked body, covered in blood, bruises and wounds made the rounds on social media.

Even though it's illegal to publicly name rape victims in India, her name charted on several pornographic websites.

As the chaos ensued, frustration and anger burnt my insides. One thought kept running through my mind: it could have been me in her place, easily. I too am a woman doctor. I too work night shifts. I too have rested in my duty in awkward places.

Protesting for justice

Women are the backbone of most Indian hospitals. We're doctors, nurses, multipurpose workers, door-to-door vaccination providers, cleaners and more. We don't hesitate in performing our duties, be it during a busy day or a lonely night.

Our hospital scrubs and white coats protect us, or so we believed. Despite multiple episodes of violence against healthcare workers every year in India, we have persevered in our jobs, unmindful of the lack of adequate level of safety and security that we, especially as women, deserve.

As per the National Crime Records Bureau, a staggering 440,000 crimes against women were reported in 2022 alone (51 crimes an hour), of which approximately 7 percent were recorded as rape. Ironically, Kolkata was deemed as the safest metropolis for women for over three years by this report.

After Aug. 9, all the sexist jokes and jabs that we had been ignoring in our workplaces - from our own colleagues, our own seniors, our patients and their relatives - they all suddenly felt insufferable.