Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has suspended his independent campaign for president and endorsed Republican Donald Trump, a late-stage shakeup of the presidential race that could give the former president a modest boost from Kennedy’s supporters.

Kennedy said on Friday his internal polls had shown that his presence in the race would hurt Trump and help Democratic nominee Kamala Harris. However, recent public polls don’t clearly indicate that he is having an outsize impact on support for either major-party candidate.

Kennedy cited free speech, the war in Ukraine and "a war on our children" as among the reasons he would try to remove his name from the ballot in battleground states.

"These are the principal causes that persuaded me to leave the Democratic Party and run as an independent, and now to throw my support to President Trump," Kennedy said.

Withdrawing his candidacy

However, he made clear that he wasn't formally ending his bid and said his supporters could continue to back him in the majority of states where they are unlikely to sway the outcome.

Kennedy took steps to withdraw his candidacy in at least two states late this week, Arizona and Pennsylvania, but in the battlegrounds of Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin, election officials said it’s too late for him to take his name off the ballot even if he wants to do so.

Kennedy said his actions followed conversations with Trump over the past few weeks. He cast their alliance as "a unity party," an arrangement that would "allow us to disagree publicly and privately and seriously."

Hours after Kennedy made his announcement in Phoenix, Trump was to hold a rally in neighbouring Glendale. Trump’s campaign teased that he would be joined by "a special guest," though neither campaign responded to messages about whether Kennedy would be that guest.

A year ago, some would have thought it inconceivable that a member of arguably the most storied family in Democratic politics would work with Trump to keep a Democrat out of the White House. Even in recent months, Kennedy has accused Trump of betraying his followers, while Trump has criticized Kennedy as "the most radical left candidate in the race."

Five of Kennedy’s family members issued a statement on Friday calling his support for Trump "a sad ending to a sad story."