The Biden administration has appointed a senior diplomat seen as a proponent of lethal weapons transfers to Israel to a new role in shaping US policy on the Israel-Palestine conflict, according to a US media report, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Mira Resnick is taking over the role of the deputy assistant secretary for Israeli-Palestinian affairs in the State Department’s Middle East office after Andrew Miller left the position this summer, the Huffington Post reported on Friday.

The report added that Resnick’s appointment raised concern among some foreign policy professionals, and was seen as "alarming" by opponents of President Joe Biden's unconditional support for Israel’s war on Gaza.

"Assigning (Resnick) ... reflects a doubling down on the administration's determination to continue to provide unconditional material support for Israel's genocidal campaign against civilians in Gaza," Annelle Sheline, a former State Department official who resigned over Biden’s Gaza policy, told Huffington Post.

"Miller was known as someone who understood the nuances of the situation and did his best to try to push back on the administration’s determination to facilitate genocide. Whereas DAS Resnick will eagerly support it," Sheline added.

When asked by Anadolu for comment on the reported appointment, the State Department said they have "no personnel announcements to share."

According to a report by The Hill late last year, Resnick, while serving as deputy assistant secretary for the Regional Security Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, played a key role in the transfer of millions of dollars' worth of weapons to Ukraine and Israel.

"I’ve been interested in foreign policy for as long as I can remember," Resnick was quoted as saying by the Hill.

"The US-Israel relationship was a private focus in my household because of my Jewish background, but also because we were just a politically aware family," she added.