WORLD
1 MIN READ
Bomb blast in Pakistan's Balochistan kills at least two children
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi denounced the bombing in a statement and mourned the slain children, saying those behind the attack “do not deserve to be called humans".
Bomb blast in Pakistan's Balochistan kills at least two children
Suspicion is likely to fall on terrorist groups who have stepped up attacks on security forces and civilians. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Staff Reporter
August 24, 2024

A roadside bomb went off near a police office in southwestern Pakistan, killing at least two children and wounding 15 people, authorities have said.

Police officials on Saturday said the wounded included policemen and passersby.

Local police official Mujirbur Rehman said some of those wounded were hospitalised in critical condition, adding that the bodies of the dead were also transported to a nearby hospital.

RECOMMENDED

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack that happened in Pishin, a district in Balochistan province. However, suspicion is likely to fall on terrorist groups who have stepped up attacks on security forces and civilians in recent months.

RelatedBomb blast in Pakistan's Balochistan kills members of security forces
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption