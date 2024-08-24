TÜRKİYE
Türkiye to strengthen navy with MILDEN submarine project
Türkiye's ambition to develop and build its own submarines comes to life through the MILDEN Project.
Türkiye's interests in overseas spheres of influence will be protected with the HURJET, KIZILELMA, TB3, ANKA3 domestic and national aircraft, Erdogan said. / Photo: AA / AA
August 24, 2024

Türkiye is set to bolster its naval strength with the introduction of new submarines, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced, in a move expected to significantly enhance the country's armed forces.

"We hope to achieve our goal of building our own submarine, which has been our dream for about 138 years, with our MILDEN Project," Erdogan said on Saturday, addressing the opening of Akyaz Shipyard Command and naval platform delivery ceremony.

Erdogan revealed that the HIZIRREIS submarine is expected to enter service in 2025, followed by the MURATREIS submarine in 2026.

"We will add strength to our navy by putting all our submarines in the project into service by 2029," he added.

The president emphasised the importance of a strong and effective navy, stating: "We understand that to live in peace on our land, we must have a strong and effective navy in both our Blue Homeland and distant geographies."

Strengthening Türkiye in all spheres

MILDEN, Türkiye's national submarine project, aims to develop and produce naval vehicles with national capabilities, catering to the specific needs of the Turkish Naval Forces Command.

"Let there be no doubt that we will continue to do what is necessary for a powerful Turkish Armed Forces on land, in the air, at sea and everywhere," Erdogan said.

He added that Türkiye's rights and interests in overseas spheres of influence will be protected with the HURJET, KIZILELMA, TB3, ANKA3 domestic and national aircraft mounted on its National Aircraft Carrier.

The country further plans to bolster its air defence from the sea with the TF-2000 Air Defense Warfare Destroyer, whose construction will begin at the Istanbul Shipyard.

The TCG Anadolu and the National Aircraft Carrier will also be protected against possible airborne threats, Erdogan assured.

