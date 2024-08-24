Türkiye is set to bolster its naval strength with the introduction of new submarines, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced, in a move expected to significantly enhance the country's armed forces.

"We hope to achieve our goal of building our own submarine, which has been our dream for about 138 years, with our MILDEN Project," Erdogan said on Saturday, addressing the opening of Akyaz Shipyard Command and naval platform delivery ceremony.

Erdogan revealed that the HIZIRREIS submarine is expected to enter service in 2025, followed by the MURATREIS submarine in 2026.

"We will add strength to our navy by putting all our submarines in the project into service by 2029," he added.

The president emphasised the importance of a strong and effective navy, stating: "We understand that to live in peace on our land, we must have a strong and effective navy in both our Blue Homeland and distant geographies."