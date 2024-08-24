Pavel Durov, billionaire founder and CEO of the Telegram messaging app was arrested at the Bourget airport outside Paris, TF1 TV and BFM TV have said, citing unnamed sources.

Durov was travelling aboard his private jet, TF1 said on its website on Saturday, adding he had been targeted by an arrest warrant in France as part of a preliminary police investigation.

TF1 and BFM both said the investigation was focused on a lack of moderators on Telegram and that police considered that this situation allowed criminal activity to go on undeterred on the messaging app.

Telegram did not immediately respond to a Reuters news agency request for comment. The French Interior Ministry and police had no comment.

TF1 said Durov had been travelling from Azerbaijan and was arrested at around 20:00 (18:00 GMT).

According to Russia's TASS news agency, the Russian embassy in France is taking "immediate steps" to clarify the situation around Durov after the reports of his arrest.