Sunday, August 25, 2024

1734 GMT –– Palestinian resistance group Hamas says it is sticking to a July 2 Gaza ceasefire proposal and rejects new Israeli conditions for a ceasefire.

Osama Hamdan, a Hamas official, told Al-Aqsa TV that the talk of an imminent deal is false.

1804 GMT –– US defence secretary orders two aircraft carrier strike groups to remain in Middle East, Pentagon says

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered the presence of two aircraft carrier strike groups in the Middle East, the Pentagon said, strengthening the US military presence amid soaring regional tensions.

The announcement, made in a summary of a call between Austin and his Israeli counterpart, represents a shift.

The Pentagon had initially deployed the Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group into the region with a plan to replace the Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike group.

1654 GMT –– Top US military official arrives in Israel for meetings with senior military officials

Top US military official General CQ Brown arrived in Israel, hours after major cross-border clashes between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah.

Brown, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is expected to hold meetings with senior Israeli military officials.

1645 GMT –– EU urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza to prevent 'full-blown war'

The EU's top diplomat expressed deep concern over the escalating conflict in the Middle East, highlighting the severe risks it poses both regionally and globally.

"The situation in the Middle East has reached a critical level of dangerosity, for the region and beyond," foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on social media platform X .

He also echoed the call made by Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati for the immediate implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which aims to halt hostilities and stabilise the region.

Borrell further stressed the importance of a "ceasefire in Gaza" as an essential step to mitigate the risk of the conflict spiraling into "a full-blown war".

1608 GMT — Hezbollah carried out attack on Israel 'as planned': Nasrallah

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has said his group would assess the impact of its rocket and drone attack on Israeli military targets earlier in the day before determining whether it would carry out further attacks to avenge a slain commander.

In a televised address, Nasrallah said the group had been able to carry out its attack "as planned", denying statements by the Israeli military that its pre-emptive strikes had stopped a wider attack.

1356 GMT –– Hezbollah says 2 more members killed in border clashes with Israel

Two Hezbollah members were killed in clashes with Israeli forces amid an exchange of cross-border attacks between the two sides, the Lebanese group said.

The group identified the two members as Hamza Muhammad Zalghout, 32, and Ali Khader Musa Sweid, 37, without providing any details about the circumstances of their deaths.

At least 431 Hezbollah members have been killed since the outbreak of clashes with the Israeli army on October 8, 2024, according to an Anadolu tally.

1354 GMT –– Switzerland deeply concerned about escalating violence in Mideast

Switzerland is deeply concerned about the escalating violence in the Middle East, the country said.

"We urge all parties to prioritize dialogue and refrain from further escalatory action," the Swiss Foreign Ministry said on X.

Switzerland also urged the concerned parties to engage in ceasefire negotiations for Gaza.

1342 GMT ––Top US general to visit Israel amid escalation with Hezbollah

The chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Charles Brown is set to arrive in Israel as cross-border tensions continue to escalate between Tel Aviv and the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

According to the Israeli public broadcaster KAN, General CQ Brown is set to meet with Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant during his visit.

No details were provided on the content of the top US general's talks in Israel.

Brown's regional tour included Egypt, where he held talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi. He is also scheduled to visit Jordan.

1259 GMT –– Egyptian president calls for Gaza ceasefire, warns of opening new war front in Lebanon

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi called for engaging with international mediation efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza, warning of the risk of opening a new war front in Lebanon.

The call came during a meeting in Cairo between el Sisi and Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Charles Brown.

The meeting came as Egypt is set to host a new round of Gaza ceasefire and prisoner-hostage swap negotiations between Israel and Hezbollah.

Sisi underlined the urgent need for decisive international action and involvement from all key stakeholders to "defuse tensions and halt the escalation that threatens the security and stability of the entire region", the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

He warned of the "potential dangers of opening a new front in Lebanon" and stressed the importance of "maintaining Lebanon's stability and sovereignty".

1258 GMT –– Hezbollah official says response to top commander’s killing was 'delayed by political considerations'

A Hezbollah official said that the group's rocket and drone attack against Israel, in retaliation for a top commander's killing last month, had been delayed by "political considerations", chiefly among them the ongoing talks on a ceasefire and prisoner-hostage release deal for Gaza.

The official, in written comments shared with media outlets, said the group had "worked" to make sure its response to the killing of Fuad Shukr on July 30 would not trigger a full-scale war.

1251 GMT –– Israeli Navy soldier killed in clashes with Lebanon’s Hezbollah

An Israeli Navy soldier was killed in cross-border attacks with Hezbollah amid rising escalation along the Israeli-Lebanese border, according to Israeli authorities.

The Mateh Binyamin Regional Council in the occupied West Bank said the slain soldier was a resident of the illegal Adam settlement near occupied East Jerusalem.

It said the soldier was serving in the Israeli Navy and was killed during a clash in northern Israel, without providing any details about the circumstances of his death.

1149 GMT — Gaza death toll surpasses 40,400

At least 71 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza, bringing up the death toll since October 7, 2023 to 40,405, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement added that some 93,468 other people have been injured in the assault.

"Israeli forces killed 71 people and injured 112 others in three 'massacres' of families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said. "Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

1143 GMT –– 10 foreign airlines cancel flights to Israel amid cross-border escalation with Hezbollah

Ten foreign airlines cancelled their flights to Israel amid a cross-border escalation with the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

According to Israeli public broadcaster KAN, major carriers, including Air France and the Dutch Transavia, have suspended their operations in Israel.

Other airlines that canceled flights include the Hungarian Wizz Air, Malta-based Corendon, Ethiopian Airlines, the Greek Aegean Airlines, and the Greek Universal Airlines.

Air France, which cancelled its flights between Paris and Tel Aviv, was one of the few major international airlines still operating in Israel.

1122 GMT — UN peacekeeping mission calls for ceasefire across Blue line

The Office of the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon (UNSCO) and the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL) called on Israel and Hezbollah to ceasefire amid an exchange of cross-border attacks between the two sides.

In a statement, UNIFIL and the UNSCOL expressed deep concern over the recent developments along the Blue Line (Lebanese-Israeli border) and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and "refrain from further escalatory action".

"A return to the cessation of hostilities, followed by the implementation of UN Security Council resolution 1701, is the only sustainable way forward," the statement said.

1058 GMT — Hezbollah strikes 'slap in the face' for Israel: Hamas

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has said that Hezbollah's recent strikes on Israel are a slap in the face of Tel Aviv.

Earlier, Hezbollah announced that it had launched over 320 rockets deep into Israel as part of the "first stage" of the response to Tel Aviv's assassination of its leader Fuad Shukr.

1050 GMT — Egypt calls for de-escalation as tension spikes between Hezbollah, Israel

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty has called for de-escalating tension between Hezbollah and Israel amid an exchange of cross-border attacks between the two sides.