The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has expressed solidarity with the governments and peoples of Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, and Chad which have witnessed devastating floods since August 16.

In a statement posted on X on Saturday, OIC Secretary-General Hissen Brahim Taha called on member states and the competent institutions of the OIC, as well as other international partners, to provide all possible emergency assistance to support the affected countries.

He welcomed the emergency measures taken by the governments of the affected countries in response to the large-scale floods.

Floods have killed hundreds of people and displaced thousands across the west and central Africa in August.

According to humanitarian group CARE International, flooding across Niger exacerbated by climate change has killed 217 people and wounded 200 others, forced out 353,000 people from their homes, and washed away roads.

"In addition to the loss of life, property, and infrastructure, the impacts on livelihoods and food security will be particularly acute," the group said.

It added that flood waters have also killed 16,900 livestock and destroyed over 3,000 hectares of crops and 21.5 tons of food.

