Stars from Angelina Jolie to George Clooney will gather this week at the Venice Film Festival, bringing a high dose of Hollywood pizzazz back to the watery city's sandy Lido.

With 21 films vying for the top Golden Lion prize, the 81st edition of the prestigious festival kicks off Wednesday, with Lady Gaga, Daniel Craig and Brad Pitt expected on the red carpet during the 10-day affair.

The dazzle is welcome after Hollywood strikes last year kept most studio films and their A-lister stars away from the world's longest-running festival, known as "La Mostra".

In the spotlight, but out of competition, is "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice", the long anticipated sequel to Tim Burton's 1988 cult classic that opens the festival Wednesday, with Michael Keaton, Catherine O'Hara and Winona Ryder reprising their original roles.

A high-profile contender in the main competition is Todd Phillips' "Joker: Folie a Deux", the sequel to the US director's 2019 Venice-winning film that sees Joaquin Phoenix paired with Lady Gaga.

Jolie headlines "Maria ", a Maria Callas biopic from Chile's Pablo Larrain who returns to Venice following his Diana drama "Spencer" in 2021, while Nicole Kidman and Antonio Banderas star in erotic thriller "Babygirl" from Dutch director Halina Reijn.

To keep the drama on the screen — and avoid it behind-the-scenes — "Maria" will premiere on the festival's first full day Thursday, while "Wolfs" starring Jolie's ex, Brad Pitt, will screen out of competition on Sunday.

Joining Pitt in the Apple TV+ film from "Spider-Man" director Jon Watts is Clooney, with the actors playing rival professional fixers i n the action comedy.

The main competition also includes the first full-length film in English for Venice regular, Spain's Pedro Almodovar — "The Room Next Door" with Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore — while "The Order" from Australian director Justin Kurzel sees Jude Law playing an FBI agent investigating a terror ring in the Pacific Northwest.