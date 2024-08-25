Families of Israeli captives in Gaza have accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of “systematically thwarting” the swap deal with the Palestinian factions, the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

During a press conference held by the families in front of the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Tel Aviv on Saturday, they said:

“Since early July, a deal has been ready for signing, but Netanyahu's new conditions, particularly the Philadelphi Route, are blocking it.”

“It’s not the Philadelphi Route but a Philadelphi spin," said the mother of captive Matan Zangauker, implying that Netanyahu is using the Philadelphia Corridor as a pretext to avoid the deal.

"Most of the public and even those within the government understand that to save lives, we need a deal first, even at the cost of pausing the war,” the families continued.

They called on US President Joe Biden to pressure Netanyahu's government to finalise the exchange deal.

​Philadelphi Corridor

Netanyahu has pledged to US President Joe Biden that the Israeli army will withdraw one kilometre from the 14-kilometre-long Philadelphi Corridor, which runs along the Gaza-Egypt border while leaving a minimal number of military sites in the area.