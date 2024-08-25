At least 40 people have been killed and dozens others injured in two road accidents in southwest and northwest Pakistan, police and local media reported.

Some 29 passengers were killed when a passenger vehicle fell into a ravine near Rawlakot in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, about 80 kilometres from the capital Islamabad, local broadcaster Geo News reported on Sunday, citing rescue officials.

Commissioner Rawlakot Abdul Hameed Khan confirmed that 21 people were killed in the road mishap.

Local TV channels showed footage of the badly damaged bus lying on rocks downhill as locals gathered at the scene.

Shia pilgrims killed

In another accident, 11 Shia pilgrims were killed and over 30 injured when a bus fell into a ravine in southwest Pakistan on Sunday morning, police said.