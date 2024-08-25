A flash flood following torrential rains on Indonesia’s eastern Ternate Island has left 11 people dead.

Search and rescue teams working with local residents recovered 10 bodies in Rua village in North Maluku province on Sunday.

The team was working to retrieve one more body, according to Bram Madya Temara, an official from the island's search and rescue agency.

The flash flood swept away residential areas and cut off the main road and access to Rua.