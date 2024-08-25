CLIMATE
Deadly flash flood sweeps Indonesia's eastern Ternate Island
The flash flood swept away residential areas, cut off the main road and access to Rua, and buried dozens of houses and buildings in mud.
Heavy rains cause frequent landslides and flash floods in Indonesia, where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near floodplains. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
August 25, 2024

A flash flood following torrential rains on Indonesia’s eastern Ternate Island has left 11 people dead.

Search and rescue teams working with local residents recovered 10 bodies in Rua village in North Maluku province on Sunday.

The team was working to retrieve one more body, according to Bram Madya Temara, an official from the island's search and rescue agency.

The flash flood swept away residential areas and cut off the main road and access to Rua.

Dozens of houses and buildings were buried in mud.

Heavy rains cause frequent landslides and flash floods in Indonesia, where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near floodplains.

RelatedTorrential rains trigger deadly landslide at Indonesian gold mine
SOURCE:AP
