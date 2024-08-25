Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has congratulated his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on his formal assumption of office.

Fidan and Araghchi spoke on the phone and discussed bilateral relations, the situation in Gaza, and regional developments on Sunday, Turkish diplomatic sources have said.

Araghchi, who served as deputy foreign minister during Hassan Rouhani's government, succeeded Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who was killed in a helicopter crash on May 19.​​​​​​​