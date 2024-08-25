The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has conducted a pin-point operation to eliminate Abdulhamit Kapar, a so-called official of the PKK terrorist organisation.

Abdulhamit Kapar, also known by his code name Tekin Guyi, was a prominent leader within the PKK/YPG in Syria.

He held significant authority, overseeing various key institutions within the YPG, the military arm of the PKK/KCK in Syria. These included the Finance Unit, Logistics Unit, International Battalion, Courier Unit, Industrial Unit, as well as operations related to prisons and tunnel construction.

Tekin Guyi was in the "green" category on Türkiye's terrorism wanted list and on the target list of MIT for organising the attack on Sirnak/Uludere Tasdelen Gendarmerie Station on 15/05/1992, in which 26 soldiers were martyred and 2 others were kidnapped.

Having been in the terrorist organisation for 32 years, terrorist KAPAR tried to cover his tracks by fleeing after he survived the operation carried out by MIT in Derik in 2021.