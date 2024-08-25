Rohingya refugees stranded in camps in southern Bangladesh have observed the seventh "Rohingya Genocide Day".

The commemoration took place on Sunday as new refugees, fleeing escalating violence in Myanmar, continued to arrive at the border.

Seven years ago, the majority of the Rohingya community was forced to flee Myanmar’s Rakhine state, an act recognised as genocide by the UN and other international organisations.

According to Foreign Ministry data, Bangladesh currently hosts over 1.3 million Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char isle, with no repatriations taking place despite previous attempts to initiate the process.

Despite the heavy rain, at least 10,000 Rohingya refugees gathered in the morning in the field of Camp-4 in Ukhia, Cox's Bazar district, to commemorate the seventh "Rohingya Genocide Day" amid slogans such as "We want to go back to our homeland" and "Ensure rights for the Rohingya."

Mohammad Alam, a Rohingya community leader in Bangladesh, addressed the crowd before leading morning Muslim prayers.

He called for “proper rights” and “safe repatriation,” emphasising the need for living a dignified life with access to education and job opportunities.

The thousands in attendance resonated with his demands.

'We want to live with dignity'

Among those present was Mohammad Nur, 25, who arrived in the Bangladesh camp in late August 2017.