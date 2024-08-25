WORLD
Telegram says it is absurd to hold an owner responsible for abuse of the platform.
Founder Pavel Durov has nothing to hide: Telegram
By Staff Reporter
August 25, 2024

The Telegram messaging application said on Sunday that its founder, Pavel Durov, had nothing to hide and that it was absurd to hold an owner responsible for abuse of the platform.

"Telegram abides by EU laws, including the Digital Services Act — its moderation is within industry standards and constantly improving," Telegram said in a statement on the detention of Durov in France on Saturday.

"Telegram's CEO Pavel Durov has nothing to hide and travels frequently in Europe," it said. "It is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for abuse of that platform."

"We're awaiting a prompt resolution of this situation. Telegram is with you all."

