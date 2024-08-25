Tunisian President Kais Saied has replaced various ministers, including from the foreign and defence portfolios, the Tunisian presidency said in a statement posted on Facebook without explanation.

The reshuffle on Sunday replaced 19 ministers and three state secretaries, just days after Saied sacked the former prime minister.

"This morning, August 25, 2024, the President of the Republic has decided to make a governmental change," said the statement, without further detail.

The move comes as the North African country readies for presidential elections on October 6.

Saied, 66, was elected in 2019 and is now seeking a second term as part of what he has said was "a war of liberation and self-determination" aiming to "establish a new republic".

As the race for the presidency heated up, some candidates have either been barred from running or jailed.

Controversial race