Gunmen have fatally shot 23 passengers after identifying them and taking them from buses, vehicles and trucks in one of the deadliest attacks in southwestern Pakistan, police and officials said.

The killings occurred overnight in Musakhail, a district in Balochistan province, senior police official Ayub Achakzai said on Monday.

The attackers burned at least 10 vehicles before fleeing the scene.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in separate statements on Monday called the attack “barbaric” and vowed that those who were behind it would not escape justice.