Australia gave millions of workers the legal right to "disconnect", allowing them to ignore unreasonable out-of-hours calls, emails and texts from their bosses.

People can now refuse to monitor, read, or respond to their employers' attempts to contact them outside work hours — unless that refusal is deemed "unreasonable".

Unions welcomed the legislation on Monday, saying it gave workers a way to reclaim some work-life balance.

"Today is a historic day for working people," said Michele O'Neil, president of the Australian Council of Trade Unions.

"Australian unions have reclaimed the right to knock off after work," she said.

In the streets of Sydney, people appeared to welcome the change.

"I have a very hard time disconnecting and even though I may not necessarily be logged on, my brain is constantly working overtime," not-for-profit worker Karolina Joseski said.

"So getting that after-hour call from my boss doesn't necessarily help."