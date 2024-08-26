Nearly 11 months into Israel's war on Gaza, Israel’s economy is struggling as the country's leaders grind ahead with its attacks in Gaza that show no signs of ending and threatens to escalate into a wider conflict.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has tried to allay concerns by saying the economic damage is only temporary.

But the bloodiest, most destructive war on the besieged Palestinian territory has hurt thousands of small Israeli businesses and compromised international trust in Israel's economy.

Some leading economists say a ceasefire is the best way to stop the damage.

“The economy right now is under huge uncertainty, and it’s related to the security situation — how long the war will go on, what the intensity will be and the question of whether there will be further escalation,” said Karnit Flug, Israel’s former central bank chief who is now the vice president of research at the Israel Democracy Institute, a Jerusalem think tank.

The war has inflicted a far heavier toll on Gaza’s economy, displacing 90 percent of the population and leaving the vast majority of the workforce unemployed.

All banks in the territory have shut. The fighting has killed more than 40,000 people, according to Palestinian health officials.

Further escalation

The drawn-out nature of the fighting and the threat of further escalation with Iran and Hezbollah, have an especially harsh impact on tourism.

Though tourism is not a major driver of the economy, the damage has hurt thousands of workers and small businesses.

On a recent weekday, the formerly bustling port of Haifa, a major hub of Israeli import-export where massive container ships would often stop, was still.

With Yemen’s Houthi group endangering ships passing through Egypt’s Suez Canal, many long-haul ships have stopped using Israeli ports as hubs, said a port official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was sharing internal information.