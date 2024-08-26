Lamis al-Jaar says she can hardly sleep at night after illegal Jewish settlers violently assaulted her and four other members of her Israeli Bedouin family, sparking outcry across the country.

On August 9, the 22-year-old got lost while driving with her young daughter, two sisters and a niece from the Bedouin city of Rahat in southern Israel towards Nablus, a large Palestinian city in the occupied West Bank.

The women say that when they asked a man for directions, they unwittingly set in motion what Israeli police would later describe as a "serious attack" — one that heightened concerns about rising illegal Jewish settler violence and spurred an outpouring of support for the family.

The man they approached sent them down the wrong road, then blocked their car when they tried to turn around, allowing a dozen assailants to descend on the vehicle, throwing stones and brandishing weapons.

Lamis, a teacher's aide in a kindergarten, was certain she was going to die. She said one of the men threatened her daughter Elaf, just two and a half years old, "with the barrel" of his firearm.

Her sister Raghda al-Jaar, a 29-year-old assistant in a dentist's office, said the men shattered the car windows and sprayed its occupants with tear gas.

"I said... that we were Israeli citizens," Raghda recounted, but when one of the men realised she was calling the police he threw a rock at her and shouted: "You will not leave here alive!"

Despite being outnumbered, the group managed to flee and were eventually rescued by Israeli police and soldiers.

Related West Bank settlers use military fatigue, sheep, bloody toys in new attacks

Jewish nationalists

Police said they had "accidentally entered" Givat Ronen, an outpost of the illegal Jewish settlement of Har Bracha, south of Nablus.

The area is run by members of the so-called hilltop youth, religious nationalists who sometimes also clash with Israeli security forces.

Israel's Bedouins are descendants of Muslim shepherds who once roamed freely across desert expanses far beyond the country's current borders.

Like other minorities in Israel, they often face severe discrimination.