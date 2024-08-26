TÜRKİYE
7,000-year-old seals found at Türkiye’s Arslantepe Mound
Francesca Balossi Restelli, the head of the excavation team, says the seals might date back an even earlier period.
Zulal Sema
August 26, 2024

Archaeologists working at the UNESCO World Heritage site of Arslantepe Mound in Türkiye's eastern Malatya province have found two 7,000-year-old animal-figured seals.

The Arslantepe Mound, located 15 kilometres (9.3 miles) southwest of the Euphrates River, has been home to humanity for thousands of years thanks to its high agricultural potential, wetlands and protection from the river's floods.

Francesca Balossi Restelli, the head of the excavation team, told Anadolu Agency that they compared the styles of the seals in other regions to determine the date from their motifs.

"When we look at the style, I think that the date of these seals will be older, 5,000 BC," Restelli said.

Noting that animal figures were carved on the seals, she said they are the oldest seals found so far at Arslantepe.

"There are definitely older ones because there are layers 10 metres (32 feet) below the hill. I am sure we will find older seals as we descend," she added.

The Arslantepe Mound's embankment is 30 metres (98 feet) high, and the mound was inhabited between 5000 BCE and 11th century CE.

More than 2,000 stamp seals, a statue of King Tarhunza, and two late Hittite period lion statues have been found at the mound site. The mound's temple dates from 3,600-3,500 BCE.

