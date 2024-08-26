WORLD
2 MIN READ
Dam collapse kills scores of people in eastern Sudan
Floods swept through villages near the Arbaat Dam, crashing into the surrounding mountains and then flowing back into the villages, causing extensive destruction.
Dam collapse kills scores of people in eastern Sudan
Hundreds of residents fled to mountain peaks to avoid the danger of the floods while others remained trapped in villages, according to the same source. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Emir Isci
August 26, 2024

At least 60 people have been killed as a dam collapsed in eastern Sudan amid torrential rains, according to local media.

Many people remain missing on Monday after the collapse of the Arbaat Dam, which contains a reservoir that is a primary source of fresh water for Port Sudan City, according to the Sudanese daily Al Taghyeer.

The newspaper, citing witnesses, said floods swept through villages near the Arbaat Dam, crashing into the surrounding mountains and then flowing back into the villages, causing extensive destruction.

Hundreds of residents fled to mountain peaks to avoid the danger of the floods while others remained trapped in villages, according to the same source.

RECOMMENDED

The dam was constructed in 2003 to capture rainwater for use during the dry season. However, it has not undergone regular maintenance for several years.

RelatedProgress at talks on Sudan's civil war limited by army's absence: mediators
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy