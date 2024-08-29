After a gap of five years, the Turkish foreign minister will attend the informal huddle of top European Union (EU) diplomats on Thursday, raising hopes that it will set the stage for Ankara and Brussels to work towards addressing pressing issues.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will meet his EU counterparts in Brussels on August 29 at a time when Israel’s continuing war on Gaza threatens a wider conflict in the region, and there’s no end in sight for the Russia-Ukraine war.

The exclusive gathering of EU foreign ministers is known as ‘Gymnich’, and it generally focuses on the foreign policy and security issues faced by the regional grouping.

“EU's Türkiye Report, released in November last year, highlights the intention for high-level cooperation driven by geopolitical needs. This shift likely stems from heightened security concerns in Europe following Russia's aggression and the potential impact of another Trump administration in the US,” Associate Professor Murat Aslan of Hasan Kalyoncu University tells TRT World.

“Additionally, the EU's economic challenges and Türkiye's strategic access to vital resources and markets, such as energy, play a crucial role.”

Türkiye’s relationship with the EU has seen ups and downs in recent years, particularly due to regional policy disputes, including tensions in the eastern Mediterranean.

Things came to a head in 2019 when Ankara pushed ahead with offshore drilling in the eastern Mediterranean, looking for oil and gas reserves.

Greece, an EU member, wasn’t happy about the Turkish drilling because it has ambitions of becoming an energy powerhouse. As relations soured, Brussels threatened to impose sanctions and suspended certain dialogue channels with Ankara.

However, ties between Ankara and Brussels have gradually improved since 2021, marked by a resumption of high-level talks.

Ankara hopes this move will lead to improved relations with the bloc, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Turkish foreign ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli expressed optimism that the upcoming meeting could help overcome the “deadlock” from 2019. He noted that the EU’s invitation reflected a growing recognition of the need to repair relations.

Pending matters

Despite being an official candidate for EU membership since 1987, Türkiye’s accession talks, which began in 2005, have stalled. Ankara maintains that the stalemate is due to political obstacles from certain EU members rather than its own suitability for membership.