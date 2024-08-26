WORLD
3 MIN READ
Palestine lambasts Ben-Gvir's call to build synagogue at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir says he would like to build a synagogue at the Al-Aqsa Mosque site, drawing criticism from the Palestinian Authority which calls the provocation an attempt to drag the region into a "religious war".
Palestine lambasts Ben-Gvir's call to build synagogue at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Al-Aqsa Mosque is considered the third holiest site in Islam. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
August 26, 2024

Palestine has denounced a call by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to build a synagogue inside Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem as an attempt to drag the region into a "religious war."

"The Palestinian people will not accept any harm to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which is a red line that cannot be crossed under any circumstances," Palestinian Authority spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh said in a statement carried by the official news agency Wafa.

"These calls to alter the status of the Al-Aqsa Mosque are attempts to drag the region into a religious war that will burn all," he added.

Abu Rudeineh urged the international community, especially the US, to immediately intervene "to restrain the Israeli extreme right-wing government and compel it to adhere to the prevailing legal and historical status of the holy site."

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry warned of grave consequences from Ben-Gvir’s call to build a synagogue at the flashpoint site.

"This is an explicit and public call to demolish Al-Aqsa and build the alleged temple in its place," a ministry statement said.

It held the Israeli government fully responsible for the consequences of Ben-Gvir's incitement that would push the region into a spiral of violence that is difficult to control.

Ben-Gvir claimed on Monday that Jews have the right to pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque, saying that he would build a synagogue at the flashpoint site.

RECOMMENDED

It was the first time for the Israeli minister to openly speak about building a synagogue inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque. However, he has repeatedly called in recent months for allowing Jewish prayers at the site.

His call came amid repeated incursions into the complex by illegal Israeli settlers, in full view of Israeli police who fall under the responsibility of the far-right minister.

RelatedAl Aqsa Mosque: Why is it so special in Islam?

Al-Aqsa Mosque is considered the third holiest site in Islam. Jews refer to the area as the Temple Mount, believing it to be the location of two ancient Jewish temples.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. In 1980, Israel illegally annexed the entire city, a move that has never been recognized by the international community.

Israel has faced international condemnation over its brutal offensive on Gaza that killed over 40,000 people since an October 7 Hamas-led attack, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire.

RelatedHow did Jerusalem's Al Aqsa become a source of political conflict?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy