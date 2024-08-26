Over 2,800 swimmers cross Istanbul Strait in annual intercontinental race
TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Over 2,800 swimmers cross Istanbul Strait in annual intercontinental raceMore than 2,800 athletes from over 70 countries compete on 6.5-kilometre course.
The swimming race started from Kanlica Pier on the Anatolian side and ended at Kurucesme on the European side. / Photo: AA / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
August 26, 2024

The Turkish metropolis of Istanbul has hosted the "Samsung Bosphorus Cross-Continental Swimming Race" for the 36th time.

The Turkish National Olympic Committee organised the event, which took place on Sunday, in which more than 2,800 athletes from over 70 countries competed on the 6.5-kilometre (4-mile) course.

The swimming race started from Kanlica Pier on the Anatolian side and ended at Kurucesme on the European side.

While swimmers raced through the Istanbul Strait, enjoying a unique view of Istanbul, spectators observed the event from the shore.

Talya Erdogan finished first in the women's general category with 46 minutes 57 seconds.

Nehir Guler ranked second with 47 minutes and 16 seconds, while Su Inal finished third with 47 minutes and 39 seconds.

Talya Erdogan stated that her first race experience in the Strait was nice and fun.

Nehir Guler and Su Inal, who came second and third in the race, stated that they had a very nice experience and thanked those who contributed to the organisation.

RECOMMENDED

Atakan Ercan meanwhile took top spot in the men's general category with 45 minutes and 27 seconds. Dogukan Ulac took second place with 45 minutes 36 seconds and Mevlut Efe Guler took third place with 45 minutes 40 seconds.

Atakan Ercan said the race, which was his second time competing, was easier than he expected.

Last year's winner Ulac, who came second this year, said it was a good race and thanked the supporters.

Guler said they had a nice experience swimming in the Istanbul Strait.

The race was organised for the first time by the Turkish National Olympic Committee on July 23, 1989, with the support of the International Olympic Committee and the participation of 68 swimmers.

The competition, where swimmers who complete the race have been awarded the 'Intercontinental Swimmer' certificate since 2010, was named the 'Best Open Water Swimming Organisation of the Year' by the World Open Water Swimming Association (WOWSA) in 2016 and ranked first in the 'World's 100 Best Open Water Swimming Races' list in 2019.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption