Following the conclusion of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago last week, a controversial decision has cast a shadow over the event and exposed a deeply troubling pattern.

The Democratic National Committee's refusal to allow a Palestinian American speaker on the main convention stage has sparked outrage among progressives and activists, highlighting the systematic silencing of Palestinian voices that has intensified over the past 10 months of devastating violence in Gaza.

This erasure is not limited to convention stages. Major news networks like CNN feature Israeli officials at least four times as often as Palestinian voices. When Palestinians do appear, they are often subjected to intense scrutiny and pressed to condemn Hamas - a standard not applied to Israeli guests.

In political negotiations, Palestinians are routinely excluded from discussions about their own future. Even in activist spaces, Palestinian perspectives are sometimes marginalised.

The silencing goes hand in hand with a broader dehumanisation of Palestinians in Western media and political rhetoric. Many in the West, especially many in positions of power, do not believe Palestinian life has value – they do not see us as human beings. If Palestinians are somehow proved to be inherently violent beasts in a man-made cage, then our slaughter can be justified.

This dehumanisation is evident in the language used to describe Palestinian suffering. In Western news coverage, Israeli children are often "killed" in "terror attacks," while Palestinian children simply "die."

The names and stories of Israeli victims are spotlighted, while Palestinians are reduced to statistics. More disturbingly, the deaths of Palestinian civilians are often framed as their own fault, with reports citing "human shields" or vague "security threats."

Numbed to suffering

The impact of this dehumanisation cannot be overstated. It numbs the global community to Palestinian suffering, making it easier to justify or ignore the ongoing genocide.

This erosion of empathy has real-world consequences. It allows politicians like US President Joe Biden and former US President Donald Trump to use "Palestinian" as a slur on national television without significant backlash.

It enables the US government to approve weapons sales to Israel totaling $20 billion, even as evidence of war crimes mounts and video footage of dead Palestinian children have filled our screens and minds. And it leaves Palestinians in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, and other Palestinian territories vulnerable to continued violence and oppression.

The silencing and dehumanisation of Palestinians serve a clear purpose: to maintain the status quo of occupation and apartheid. If people perceive Palestinians as fully human with inherent rights to freedom, dignity, and self-determination, it becomes much harder to justify the decades-long oppression they have endured.

By casting Palestinians as inherently violent or terrorist-aligned, Israel and its allies can more easily dismiss legitimate resistance to occupation as terrorism.

Not such a 'big tent'

For months, "uncommitted" delegates - representing voters who chose that option in Democratic primaries to protest President Biden's handling of the Israel's war on Gaza - had been pushing for a Palestinian voice to be heard from the convention podium.

Their request seemed reasonable, especially given that the parents of an Israeli-American hostage held in Gaza were given speaking time. The delegates saw it as a small gesture that could go a long way in healing divisions and demonstrating the party's commitment to being a "big tent."

Especially as the DNC took place in a city with over 80,000 Palestinians – the largest Palestinian diaspora in America; a city where 6-year-old Wadea al Fayoume was murdered in October because he was Palestinian.