Israel issued new evacuation orders for Deir al Balah in central Gaza late on Sunday, forcing more families to flee, saying its forces intended to act against resistance group Hamas and others operating in the area.

In recent days, Israel has issued several evacuation orders across Gaza, the most since the beginning of the 10-month war, prompting an outcry from Palestinians, the United Nations and relief officials over the reduction of humanitarian zones and the absence of safe areas.

The Deir al Balah municipality says Israeli evacuation orders have so far displaced 250,000 people.

In a statement posted on X, Israeli forces urged residents in certain zones to move immediately to the west, as the area they are in is "considered a dangerous combat zone".

Related Palestine lambasts Ben-Gvir's call to build synagogue at Al-Aqsa Mosque

More fatalities

Israeli military strikes killed at least seven Palestinians on Monday, medics said.

Two were killed in Deir al Balah, where around a million people were sheltering, two at a school in the Nuseirat camp and three in the southern city of Rafah, near the border with Egypt.

Seven others were killed in two separate Israeli strikes, five in a car in Khan Younis and two people at a school in Gaza City, medics said.

Later on Monday, an Israeli strike on a tent on the coast in Gaza City killed six Palestinians and wounded several other people, medics told Reuters.

The new orders forced many families and patients to leave Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Hospital, the main medical facility in Deir al Balah, where hundreds of thousands of residents and displaced people had taken shelter, for fear of bombardments.

The hospital is close to the area covered by the evacuation notice.

Related Türkiye pushes for Hamas-Fatah reconciliation amid rising Israeli attacks

Doctors without Borders (MSF) said in a statement on X on Sunday night that an explosion approximately 250 metres (820 feet) away from the MSF-supported hospital triggered panic.

"As a result, MSF is considering whether to suspend wound care for the time being, while trying to maintain life-saving treatment."

From around 650 patients, only 100 remain in the hospital, with seven in the intensive care unit, it said, citing Gaza's Health Ministry.