Türkiye has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that occurred today, August 26, in Pakistan's Balochistan province.

"We strongly condemn the terrorist attack that took place in Pakistan's Balochistan province today (26 August). We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and convey our condolences to their families," Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said on Monday.

"Türkiye stands in full solidarity with friendly and brotherly Government and people of Pakistan in fight against terrorism," it added.

One of the deadliest attacks