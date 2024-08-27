Here in the United Kingdom, we've just been through an anti-Muslim pogrom, but you wouldn't know it. Reading media coverage of the past few weeks, you wouldn't think that anti-Muslim hate was the driver for the riots throughout the country.

One month on, everyone here is talking about "race" riots or the "disturbances." A recent BBC article on how our prime minister should address the "root" causes of the riots failed to mention anti-Muslim hate even once. And on Friday, a UN committee urged Britain to pass measures to curb hate speech and xenophobic rhetoric, yet also failed to mention Islamophobia.

However, the rioters weren't targeting churches, synagogues, Hindu temples or Sikh gurdwaras, but pointedly mosques, and in one case even Muslim graves. The trigger for the anti-Muslim riots in Southport stemmed from orchestrated disinformation online, that the criminal behind the murders of the little girls at a dance class was a Muslim and an asylum seeker.

The rioters' target was Muslims, without any doubt, which then widened to include brown and Black people.

Nothing happens in a vacuum. Historic anti-Muslim prejudice, coupled with decades of unbridled anti-Muslim discourse in this country at every level of society, just needed a spark to light the fire.

Southport was that spark.

Downplaying Islamophobia

While some politicians and media reports initially acknowledged that Muslims were the target of last month's attacks, this fact is now being downplayed.

The UK has laws that allow courts to prosecute crimes motivated by religious hatred, but so far, it seems rioters have mainly been charged with "racially aggravated" offences, not "religiously aggravated" ones, which again downplays the anti-Muslim driver.

If my suspicions are correct, it seems very likely that the Labour government will not be addressing Islamophobia specifically or in any meaningful way in any investigations going forward.

Doing so would mean a complete rethink and rehash of the status quo and involve making significant institutional changes - throughout the entire public sector, including the Criminal Justice system, from the welfare services' understanding of Muslim needs, to police handling of anti-Islam hate crimes.

How did we get here? There has always been a denial of the existence of Islamophobia in mainstream British discourse. Instead, mainstream media, the public sector and the government appear to prefer looking at the problem from the lens of race.

Two types of hate

Many will not understand why it matters that anti-Muslim discrimination should be distinct from race. Let me explain.

To have effective solutions to problems, you must identify the correct root causes. You cannot lump Islamophobia and racism together, as they are two different types of hate. They require a different approach to policies to achieve positive outcomes.

Islamophobia is a deep-seated prejudice and fear of Muslims in the Western psyche, which results in abuse and discrimination.

For over a millennium to the present day, Europe has been at odds in many ways with Islam. Think of 800 years of Muslim Spain, the Crusades and the Ottomans in Europe. These conflicts have resulted in some European historians and politicians portraying Muslims as the 'bogey men', 'sexual deviants', 'oppressors of women', 'barbaric', and now 'terrorists', a people who pose numerous threats to the West.

All this is reflected in European history, literature, arts, media and Hollywood (see Jack Shaheen's documentary Reel Bad Arabs).

When your brain has been hardwired subconsciously to fear and hate Islam and Muslims, it doesn't take long for anti-Muslim tropes to take root and translate into discriminatory behaviour, abuse and attacks. This is the history of Islamophobia. It's not about colour, but a long-standing prejudice and hatred of Islam and Muslims.

Racism, on the other hand, is based on discrimination due to skin colour and ethnic origin. It has its own history.

It is based on European theories of races, with white races considering themselves to be the superior race and Black and brown races being put at the bottom. Both of these types of hate are used to justify slavery and colonialism.

Sometimes Islamophobia and racism intersect, but they must still be treated as separate types of hate.

Sometimes Islamophobia and racism intersect, but they must still be treated as separate types of hate, for there to be effective solutions to both.

In the UK, the anti-racism movement that developed in the 1950s to address colour racism was staunchly secular and solely about skin colour. In fact, religion or religious discrimination was deliberately removed from the movement as it was "too divisive," as I was told at a training session by Ambalavaner Sivanandan himself, the famous anti-racist activist.

The movement in the UK started as new immigrants of colour and diverse faiths arrived to a post-war Britain, where they faced racist abuse, attacks, riots and racially motivated murders.

By the 1970s and '80s, diverse communities became united because we were all being targeted over our skin colour. But even then, anti-Muslim discrimination was present if you had eyes to see, in the form of the murder of a Muslim pupil at a school with anti-Muslim attitudes, and the murder of a young prison inmate amid Islamophobic prison officers.

These instances of anti-Muslim hate were never classified as such, because the policy makers only saw racism, not religious hate.

Race equality left Muslims out