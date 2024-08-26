At least 100 villagers and soldiers were killed in central Burkina Faso during a weekend attack on a village by Al Qaeda-linked terrorists, according to videos of the violence analyzed by a regional specialist, who's described the assault as one of the deadliest this year in the conflict-battered West African nation.

Villagers in the Barsalogho commune which is 80 kilometres (50 miles) from the capital city were helping security forces dig up trenches to protect security outposts and villages on Saturday when fighters with the Al Qaeda-linked JNIM group invaded the area and opened fire on them, said Wassim Nasr, a Sahel specialist and senior research fellow at the Soufan Center security think tank.

Al Qaeda claimed responsibility for the attack on Sunday, saying in a statement that it gained "total control over a militia position" in Barsalogho in Kaya, a strategic town where security forces have used to fight off terrorists that have over the years tried to close in on the capital, Ouagadougou.

At least 100 bodies were counted in videos of the attack, Nasr said. The Associated Press could not independently verify the count but reviewed videos that appeared to be from the scene, showing bodies piled beside the trenches and shovels amid gunshots.

Related Russia to boost military ties with Burkina Faso with more aid, instructors

'Barbarity'

Burkina Faso's security minister Mahamadou Sana said in a state television broadcast on Sunday that the government responded to the attack with support from the ground and air. Among those killed were soldiers and civilians, the minister said, without stating the exact number of casualties.