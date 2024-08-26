TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Israeli attack on TRT journalists attempt to conceal the truth: Türkiye
Omer Celik condemns attack on journalists, including TRT Arabi cameraman Mohammed ez Zeanin, in Khan Younis.
Israeli attack on TRT journalists attempt to conceal the truth: Türkiye
Since October 7 last year, Israel has killed 171 journalists in Palestine's Gaza and occupied West Bank. / Photo: AA / AA
By Meryem Demirhan, Zeynep Conkar
August 26, 2024

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has said that an Israeli attack on journalists from Turkish public broadcaster TRT is an "an effort by bloodstained Israel to conceal the truth."

"We stand in solidarity with all journalists who are tirelessly working to expose Israel's oppression to the world,” the ministry wrote in a statement on X early Tuesday.

"We extend our wishes for a swift recovery to the injured TRT personnel and express our support to the entire TRT family," it added.

Solidarity with global press

Türkiye's AK Party's Deputy Chairman and Party Spokesperson, Omer Celik, has also strongly condemned the recent attack by the Israeli military on journalists in besieged Gaza.

"We condemn the Israeli army's attack in Khan Younis on the tent of journalists, including TRT Arabi cameraman Mohammed ez Zeanin," Celik said in a statement on X on Monday.

RECOMMENDED

Celik emphasised the gravity of the situation, noting, "Every attack will be part of the 'indictment' against Netanyahu."

Celik also expressed solidarity with the global press covering Israel's carnage in Gaza, saying, "We salute all members of the press who are informing the world about developments in Palestine and documenting the Israeli genocide."

"We send our heartfelt condolences to the TRT family and wish a speedy recovery to our injured cameraman," he added.

Since October 7 last year, Israel has killed 171 journalists in Palestine's Gaza and occupied West Bank.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption
Brazil declares 'superfood' acai a national fruit to fend off 'biopiracy'
Trump-backed businessman Nasry Asfura takes oath as president of Honduras