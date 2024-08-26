Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has used the third anniversary of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan to try to pin the chaotic troop pullout on his Democratic rival for the White House, Kamala Harris.

On Monday, Trump participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery honouring the 13 service members killed during the US exit, then later in Detroit blamed Harris, the vice president, and President Joe Biden for what he termed a "catastrophic" withdrawal.

Trump was referring to the 2021 suicide bombing attack that killed 13 US service members and roughly 170 Afghan civilians at Hamid Karzai International Airport's Abbey Gate.

"Caused by Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, the humiliation in Afghanistan set off the collapse of American credibility and respect all over the world," Trump said in an address to the National Guard Association of the United States.

It was the latest attempt by Trump and his campaign to raise doubts about Harris' fitness to serve as commander-in-chief as the November 5 election drew near and came after Harris proclaimed herself ready to lead the nation's armed forces last week.

The US troop pullout and evacuation of US and allied officials, citizens and Afghans at risk of Taliban retribution saw crowds of desperate Afghans trying to enter Kabul airport and men clinging to aircraft as they taxied down runways in August 2021.

Harris blames Trump

Harris' campaign said the fault lay with Trump's tenure as president.

"The Biden-Harris administration inherited a mess from Donald Trump," said Ammar Moussa, a Harris spokesperson.

"Trump wants America to forget that he had four years to get out of Afghanistan, but failed to do it."

A review released by the US State Department in 2023 found fault with both the Trump and Biden administrations in the run-up to the withdrawal.