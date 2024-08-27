Police in the UK are urging owners of "zombie-style" knives and machetes to hand them in as part of a national month-long campaign launched by the government.

The soon-to-be-outlawed bladed weapons can be surrendered at stations in England and Wales.

The government announced on August 19 that from September 23, it will be a criminal offence to possess "zombie-style" knives and machetes in the UK.

There will be a "surrender period" from August 26 to September 23, during which time financial compensation will be provided for each knife handed in.

"Zombie-style" knives and machetes will be added to the list of dangerous prohibited items already banned, including butterfly knives, Samurai swords and push daggers.